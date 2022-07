BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car collided with a pole in Boston overnight.

The collision with the pole in the Mass and Cass area caved in the car’s hood, cracked the windshield and caused the passenger-side airbag to be deployed.

It is not currently known if anyone was hurt in the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)