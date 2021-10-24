MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Medford Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a car crash on Salem Street found a car had rolled over into a building, police said. One person was taken to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)