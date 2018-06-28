Police investigating after car crashes into Chelmsford jewelry story

A car crashed through the front of a jewelry store in Chelmsford Thursday. Courtesy Chelmsford Police Department.

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car crashed through the front of a jewelry store in Chelmsford Thursday, officials said.

Police and fire crews responding to a report of a motor vehicle crash at Charles Frederick Jewelers about 2 p.m. found a four-door Toyota Camry sedan halfway into the building, Chelmsford Police Chief James M. Spinney said in a statement.

The 61-year-old Tyngsborough woman who was driving the car told officers she was pulling into a parking spot and mistook the gas pedal for the brake.

There were no reported injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

