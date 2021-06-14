DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car crashed into a restaurant in Dorchester Monday night.

Crews responded to the Caribe Restaurant on Washington Street around 9:15 p.m. and found debris scattered across the sidewalk,

It does not appear that anyone was inside the building at the time of the crash.

There has been no word on any injuries.

