Police investigating after car crashes into Groveland home

GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash that sent a car into a home early Saturday morning in Groveland, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a call for a car into a home just before 10 a.m. on School Street found a Ford Explorer had driven into the side of a home, causing significant damage, police said.

The driver, a 19-year-old from Haverhill, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A resident who was home at the time was treated, but declined to be taken to the hospital, police said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)