HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car ended up inside of a building in Haverhill overnight.

Crews responding to a crash found the car had gone straight through glass and into the building. They worked through the night to remove the car.

No additional information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)