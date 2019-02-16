Police investigating after car crashes into home in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home in Norwood on Saturday night.

Police responding to Cottage and Prospect Street say the front-end of the car is badly damaged.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

Units off with a crash, Cottage & Prospect. No serious injuries but please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/tfBolw2stN — Norwood Police (@NorwoodPolice) February 16, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)