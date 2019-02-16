Police investigating after car crashes into home in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home in Norwood on Saturday night.
Police responding to Cottage and Prospect Street say the front-end of the car is badly damaged.
There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
