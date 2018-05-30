Police investigating after car crashes into house in Melrose

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Melrose police officers are responding to the scene of a crash involving a driver who appears to have driven through the front door of a house.

Video from Sky7 showed a sedan sticking out of a three-story home on East Emerson Street.

The driver caused extensive damage when the vehicle jumped the front porch and knocked down support beams.

EMS and fire crews are on the scene. A tow truck has been called in to tow the car away.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. It’s not known if anyone was injured.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News online and on-air for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)