REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car crashed into a nail salon in Revere overnight, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported crash on Broadway found a car had gone straight through the glass and partially entered the building.

There has been no word on any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

