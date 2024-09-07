NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver slammed into the former Poor Pierre’s Restaurant Nashua, New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a car into a building at the intersection of Main and Lake streets around 12:45 p.m. assisted firefighters who evaluated the driver for injuries and stabilized the building.

The crash caused damage to the side of the building. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)