Police investigating after car crashes into tollbooth in New Hampshire

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car crashed into a tollbooth on Route 16 in New Hampshire Sunday, reducing the road to one lane for several hours.

Troopers responding to the Rochester Toll Plaza for reports of a crash at 4 p.m. found a 2018 Subaru Outback drove into an abutment in one lane and went airborne, crashing into an unoccupied tollbooth, police said.

The driver, a 73-yar-old Maine woman, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)