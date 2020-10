WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Westwood police were at the scene after a car crashed into a bank of trees in Westwood overnight, authorities said.

Officers responding to the accident near Martingale Lane found the damaged car against trees on Saturday, police said.

No additional information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)