Police investigating after car crashes into truck hauling steel beams in Walpole

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) – A driver has been hospitalized with serious injuries after they slammed into a flatbed truck that was hauling 100-foot-long steel beams in Walpole on Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer in the area of School Street and Hanson Avenue around 11 a.m. found a sedan that had its roof torn off by overhanging beams, according to the Walpole Police Department.

The 70-year-old driver was extricated from the sedan and taken to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter. There was no immediate word in their condition.

Video from Sky7 HD showed the mangled sedan in the middle of the street and the beams hanging off the back of the truck.

Investigators believe the gray skies made it difficult for the driver to see the beams, which had just been picked up from the nearby KW Steel Structurers.

“The poor gentleman is driving down the street that steel beam is blending in with everything else and he went right in it,” said Gilbert James who witnessed the crash.

James, also recorded video and said there should have been a spotter in the street monitoring the oversized load.

“The human error was there should have been a spotter on the street. The spotter was sitting in his red truck when he should have been on the street,” James said.

“They were hired by the customer,” the company’s General Manager Harry Webster said. “I mean we didn’t hire the trucks. Normally you would hire, depending on the length, one escort or two. One in the front and one in the back.”

Having the steel beam company located in the middle of a residential area is an “unsafe situation,” neighborhood resident Dave Lynch said.

State police are assisting Walpole police with an investigation.

