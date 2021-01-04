Police investigating after car crashes into truck hauling steel beams in Walpole

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver has hospitalized with serious injuries after they slammed into a flatbed truck that was hauling large steel beams in Walpole on Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer in the area of School Street and Hanson Avenue around 11 a.m. found a sedan that had its roof torn off by overhanging I-beams, according to the Walpole Police Department.

The driver of the sedan was taken to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter. There was no immediate word in their condition.

Video from Sky7 HD showed the mangled sedan in the middle of the street and beams leaning off the back of the truck.

No additional information was immediately available.

State police are assisting Walpole police with an investigation.

It is believed a big rig carrying steel beams was backing up and a car hit it. The top of the sedan was torn off. The driver was airlifted to a hospital. #7news pic.twitter.com/bkCSYUzf44 — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) January 4, 2021

