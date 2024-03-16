BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed over a wall and ended up against a temple that was holding a service in Brookline on Friday night.

The car was wedged against Temple Beth-Zion on Beacon Street for about an hour while emergency crews worked to remove the vehicle.

Bystanders say the two people in the vehicle was pulled from the vehicle.

Police have not provided information about their condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story.

