Police investigating after car crushed by metal beams in Walpole

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car was crushed by metal beams that apparently fell off of a truck in Walpole on Monday.

Emergency crews responding to the intersection of Common and School streets found the beams resting on the caved-in roof of a sedan.

Video from Sky7 HD showed the beams leaning off the back of a flatbed truck.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

