Police investigating after car crushed by steel beams in Walpole

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car was crushed by steel beams that apparently fell off of a truck in Walpole on Monday.

Emergency crews responding to the intersection of Common and School streets found the beams resting on the caved-in roof of a sedan.

The driver of the sedan was airlifted to the hospital. There was no immediate word in their condition.

Video from Sky7 HD showed the beams leaning off the back of a flatbed truck.

No additional information was immediately available.

It is believed a big rig carrying steel beams was backing up and a car hit it. The top of the sedan was torn off. The driver was airlifted to a hospital. #7news pic.twitter.com/bkCSYUzf44 — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) January 4, 2021

