BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car fatally struck a pedestrian in Billerica Saturday.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Route 3 northbound by exit 78 found a car had struck a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

