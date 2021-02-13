Police investigating after car fatally strikes pedestrian in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Framingham, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Route 90 eastbound just before 6 a.m. found the victim, a 57-year-old Marlborough man, who later died from his injuries, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the man was driving a 2007 Nissan Murano on Route 90 eastbound when his vehicle became disabled in the right lane because of unknown mechanical problems, according to police.

The victim exited his vehicle and was standing on Route 90 when the driver of a tractor-trailer struck him and the Nissan in the right lane of the highway, police said.

The 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer was driven by a 67-year-old Linden, New Jersey man at the time, officials said.

The right and middle lanes were closed for two hours while a detailed investigation was conducted on Saturday, police said.

No additional information was immediately released.

