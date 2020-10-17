Police investigating after car flips over in crash, couple flees the scene in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating a rollover crash that happened overnight in Boston after two people fled the scene of the accident.

Officers responding to the crash at the Interstate 93 southbound ramp on Purchase and Congress streets sometime after midnight found a car that had flipped over onto its roof, state police said.

A male and female had fled the scene toward the Financial District after the crash, police said.

The car was towed from the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

 

