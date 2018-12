SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car went up in flames in Shrewsbury on Saturday.

The incident happened at the intersection of Route nine and 140.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

