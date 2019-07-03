Police investigating after car parts stolen from Wellesley dealership

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help as they investigate a break-in at a Wellesley car dealership.

Officers responding to reports of an overnight break-in at the Wellesley Toyota on Route 9 near Cedar Street found that car parts had been stolen between July 1st and July 2nd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stan Dunajski at 781-235-1212.

The WPD is investigating an overnight break in at the Wellesley Toyota on Route 9 near Cedar Street. Car parts were stolen from the dealership during the overnight hours on July 1-July 2 2019. Anyone with information is asked to call Det Stan Dunajski at 781-235-1212. — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) July 3, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)