QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover crash that left a car resting on its roof in the flooded median along Interstate 93 in Quincy early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the Expressway found a black sedan that had veered off the highway and flipped over in a marshy area.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

Video from the scene showed firefighters using a hydraulic tool to gain entry to the wrecked vehicle.

No additional information was available.

