QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover crash that left a car resting on its roof in a marsh off Interstate 93 in Quincy early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the Expressway found a black sedan that had veered off the highway and flipped over.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

Video from the scene showed firefighters using a hydraulic tool to gain entry to the wrecked vehicle.

No additional information was available.

