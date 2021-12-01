SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car slammed into a restaurant in Saugus on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Hamilton Street before 9:30 p.m. found the front windows of a restaurant had been shattered after a car barreled into the building.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox