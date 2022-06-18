FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were hospitalized when a car slammed into a building in Falmouth Saturday morning, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

According to Falmouth police, the car slammed into the party boat building at approximately 1:43 a.m. The two occupants of the vehicle were transported to Falmouth Hospital, the driver via Med-Flight.

The mangled mess of metal was eventually pulled out of the party boat building after it knocked down several pieces of siding.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

