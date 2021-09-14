BOSTON (WHDH) - A car slammed into a building in Roslindale on Tuesday morning.

The Boston Fire Department and Boston Inspectional Services responded to 3999 Washington St. just after 9 a.m. to assess the damage to the building following the crash.

There have been no reported injuries at this time, according to Boston police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

