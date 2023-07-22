BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Boston on Saturday that sent a vehicle careening into a CVS pharmacy and a person to the hospital.

The crash occurred on Blue Hill Avenue just after 1 p.m.

Firefighters say the victim was treated on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

