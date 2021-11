EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a building in Everett Monday night.

The car hit a gas line attached to the building and the utility was quickly shut off. No fumes were detected inside.

No injuries were reported but the car sustained significant damage to the front bumper.

No further details were released.

