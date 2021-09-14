BOSTON (WHDH) - A car slammed into a grocery store in Roslindale on Tuesday morning.

The Boston Fire Department and Boston Inspectional Services responded to the International Grocery Store on Washington Street just after 9 a.m. to assess the damage to the building following the crash.

The gates on the front of the store appeared to be caved in with bricks broken at the base of the building.

There have been no reported injuries at this time, according to Boston police.

The owner of the grocery store said that she is glad no one was injured.

The involved vehicle has been towed away from the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

