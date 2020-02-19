Police investigating after car slams into house in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a car slammed into a Lynn house early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Lynnfield Street around 3 a.m. found the entryway of a house damaged and the front bumper of the vehicle that hit the home on the ground.

The car has since been towed away.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

