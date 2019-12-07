Police investigating after car slams into light pole in Mission Hill

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a car slammed into a light pole in Mission Hill overnight.

Officers responding to the crash on Huntington Avenue right outside of Mission Bar and Grille found an SUV seriously damaged.

Police blocked off the area while they investigated.

No word on any injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

