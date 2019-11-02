Police investigating after car slams into pizza restaurant in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Saugus police are investigating after a car slammed into the entrance of a pizza restaurant early Saturday morning, police say.

Officials responding to a report of a motor vehicle crash at Giovanni’s Roast Beef & Pizza located at 194 Broadway around 7:30 a.m. found a 2016 Mercedes Benz E350 had crashed roughly three-quarters the way into the front building.

A 57-year-old Melrose woman was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. She was evaluated on scene and declined further treatment.

No one was inside the building at the time as the business was closed.

Saugus Inspectional Services was called to the scene and says the business will not be allowed to reopen until any structural damage is assessed.

Initial on-scene investigation indicates that the driver did not appear to be impaired and that human error or mechanical failure are the two most likely causes of the crash, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

