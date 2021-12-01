SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car slammed into a restaurant in Saugus on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Hamilton Street before 9:30 p.m. found the front windows of a restaurant had been shattered after a car barreled into the building.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

