QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car smashed into a convenience store in Quincy before driving away on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the 7-Eleven on Washington Street around 9 p.m. learned that a car had hit the store’s front door before taking off, according to police.

The building did not sustain structural damage but the glass door shattered.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information has been released.

