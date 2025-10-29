BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A car was stolen from a delivery driver and taken on a wild ride through Boston and Brookline Tuesday, according to Brookline police.

Police said a food delivery driver got out of his car and left it running when someone jumped into the car and drove off.

Brookline police said they received calls of the car driving erratically on Winchester Street, side-swiping other cars and nearly hitting pedestrians as it made its way into Brighton.

The car eventually crashed and came to a stop on Bellvista Road. The thief ran off from the scene, jumping into a getaway car that had been following him the entire time.

Witnesses described the driver as wearing a black face mask and hood.

Police said the delivery driver was also following behind his stolen car, and that car has since been recovered.

Brookline police are investigating.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)