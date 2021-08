BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a car struck a bicyclist in Boston on Monday evening.

The incident happened near the intersection of Marginal Road and Tremont Street.

Police say the driver of the car did stop to check on the bicyclist, who was said to be awake and talking.

No additional information has been released.

