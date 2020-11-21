Police investigating after car strikes pedestrian in Raynham, causing life-threatening injuries

Police are investigating after a car struck a woman and left her with life-threatening injuries in Raynham Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Route 44 at 4:30 p.m. found a pedestrian suffering serious, life-threatening injuries, police said. She was medflighted to Rhode Island Hospital.

After investigating, police determined the woman was struck by a black Cadillac Escalade as she was trying to cross the road. The driver, a 56-year-old Bridgewater man, stayed at the scene.

The crash is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)