STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver struck a pedestrian in Stoneham Saturday.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Hill Street at 6 p.m. found a 2011 Ford Edge struck a pedestrian in the parking lot of an apartment complex, police said. The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The driver remained at the scene, police said. No other information was immediately available.

