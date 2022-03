WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car struck a pedestrian in Worcester Monday.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Pleasant Street found a car had struck a pedestrian, who was being treated by first responders.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said. No other information was immediately available.

