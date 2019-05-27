Police investigating after car taking shooting victim to hospital crashes in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car that was taking a shooting victim to the hospital crashed in Brockton early Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to call from an Uber driver who reported hearing gunshots in the area of 20 Walnut St. after midnight found a car that had crashed nearby on Hobson Street, according to the Brockton Police Department.

The driver of a red car carrying two passengers, one of whom was in need of immediate medical attention after suffering a gunshot to the shoulder, apparently hit a parked car and crashed about a half-mile away from the hospital.

“I looked out the window in the middle of the night and there were four of five police cars, and maybe one fire truck, “neighborhood resident Jen Gardner told 7News.

Police later determined that a 40-year-old gunshot victim who was found in the car was the subject of a separate investigation on Walnut Street.

A witness to the crash says the victim was bleeding profusely from a visible hole in his shoulder.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brockton Police Department.

An investigation is ongoing.

