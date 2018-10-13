Police investigating Salem, NH carjacking

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Salem, New Hampshire are investigating after a carjacking on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred in the area of Route 28 and Kelly Road, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available. This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)