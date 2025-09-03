ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington police are investigating after a report that an 11-year-old boy was grabbed by a man in a mask while walking home from a convenience store on Broadway Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Police say the boy told them he was approached by a suspicious car near the intersection of Waldo Road at 3:10 p.m.

The boy told police a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black facemask tried to grab his arm.

The man did not say anything, and the boy was able to run away.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-643-1212.

