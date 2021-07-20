DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a child was struck by a car in Dorchester on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of 283 Adams St. around 2:20 p.m. transported the child to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The child’s condition was not immediately released.

The driver did stay at the scene.

No further details were made available.

