Police investigating after child struck by vehicle in Brighton

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a child was struck and injured by a vehicle in Brighton on Friday.

Officers responding to a report of a person struck by a car in the area of Birmingham Parkway and Lincoln Street about 9:35 p.m. found a boy injured, according to state police.

The boy, whose name was not released, was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 44-year-old driver of the Toyota Sienna that hit him remained on scene.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

