(WHDH) — Police have launched an investigation after a 9-year-old boy was killed when a car drove by and opened fire on his home as he slept in his bed, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at a home in Albany, Georgia, on Sunday around 11 p.m. learned the mother of Nigel Brown had found her son unresponsive in his bed after their house was struck by gunfire, according to the Albany Police Department.

Police say Brown was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

“Some coward on the streets of Albany, Georgia, took his life,” Albany Police Chief Michael Persely said during a news conference on Monday. “I say coward because the loss of one life is too many…But this was a senseless killing.”

Persely also personally apologized to the boy’s family for the tragic incident.

“I apologize for the actions of those who did this because they do not care about the life of people here in this city,” Persely said.

Persely added that he plans to meet with the boy’s mother because she is in need of comforting.

Police say several other people were home when the shots rang out but no additional injuries were reported.

A reward of $10,090 is being offered to anyone provides police with information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

