Police investigating after crash leaves pickup truck on its roof in Abington

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the cause of a crash that left a pickup truck on its roof and another vehicle heavily damaged in Abington on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Centre Avenue found a pickup truck on its roof and another vehicle with significant damage to its front, authorities said.

One person was taken to the hospital to be checked out, according to authorities. No information has been released on their condition.

No further details were immediately available.

