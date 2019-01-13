Police investigating after crash near Northeastern

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a crash involving a Northeastern University safety patrol car near the campus.

Police responding to Columbus Avenue early Sunday morning say it is unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)