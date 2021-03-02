Police investigating after crash sends car careening into Lawrence grocery store

Police in Lawrence are investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent a car careening into a grocery store in Lawrence on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a vehicle into a building near the intersection of South Broadway and Salem Street before 9 a.m. found a pair of damaged vehicles, including one that had struck the front of Jacqueline’s Grocery Store, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

There were no reported injuries in the crash.

The store is said to have suffered minor structural damage.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.