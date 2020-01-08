Police investigating after crossing guard struck, seriously injured by vehicle in Danvers

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a crossing guard was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Danvers on Wednesday morning.

Troopers responding to a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Poplar and Central streets around 7:30 a.m. found a crossing guard suffering from serious injuries after getting struck by a vehicle, state police said.

The crossing guard’s current condition has not been released.

State police say they are assisting Danvers police with accident reconstruction.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

